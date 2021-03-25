DREP (DREP) Hits Market Cap of $80.29 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, DREP has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $80.29 million and $18.60 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.91 or 0.00640931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024208 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,823,006,729 coins and its circulating supply is 3,810,171,028 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

