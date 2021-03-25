Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.44% of Dropbox worth $40,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 276,861 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dropbox by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dropbox by 7.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 481,935 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,708 shares of company stock valued at $971,895 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

