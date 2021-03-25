Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Tops $1.64 on Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $51.38 million and $1.59 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00003126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.95 or 0.00459135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00058164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00178093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.89 or 0.00800120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00052272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00075606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.