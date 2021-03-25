Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473,254 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,287,000 after acquiring an additional 265,483 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 708,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after acquiring an additional 240,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.54. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $70.19 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.