Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after purchasing an additional 458,159 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,951,000 after purchasing an additional 702,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,118,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 67,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $3,499,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

