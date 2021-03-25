DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV)

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PFV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €139.00 ($163.53).

Shares of PFV stock traded down €3.00 ($3.53) during trading on Thursday, reaching €159.00 ($187.06). 2,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 40.87. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of €110.00 ($129.41) and a twelve month high of €192.80 ($226.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €166.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €166.98.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

