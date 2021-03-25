Earneo Market Cap Reaches $5.15 Million (RNO)

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, Earneo has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Earneo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Earneo has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $3,864.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00073462 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002322 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000053 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 tokens. Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io . The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earneo using one of the exchanges listed above.

