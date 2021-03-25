Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce $153.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.40 million and the lowest is $143.51 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $591.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.54 million to $604.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $604.36 million, with estimates ranging from $587.39 million to $623.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

