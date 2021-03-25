EBCoin (EBC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. EBCoin has a total market cap of $998,567.17 and $28.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00635656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00063500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00023885 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBC is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io

EBCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

