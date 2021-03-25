Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,962,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 35,106 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $778.82 million, a PE ratio of 121.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.