Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,180 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,231,000 after purchasing an additional 75,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 103,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,832,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.63 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

