Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in KLA by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,477 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $293.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.94. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.56 and a fifty-two week high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

