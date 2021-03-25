Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $274,407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $172,354,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 80.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,899 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $24,214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,558,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,440,000 after purchasing an additional 893,237 shares during the period.

GLDM stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

