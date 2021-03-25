Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

IVW opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

