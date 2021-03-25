Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

