Edgeless Market Capitalization Hits $714,626.42 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $714,626.42 and $1,846.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00024534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.80 or 0.00629407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00023788 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

