Elastos (ELA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.35 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $6.57 or 0.00012521 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $125.36 million and $10.35 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005573 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000140 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,899,102 coins and its circulating supply is 19,079,506 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.