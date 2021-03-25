Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Elbit Systems has decreased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $138.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,616. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ESLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.