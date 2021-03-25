ELYSIA (EL) Market Capitalization Hits $23.75 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $23.75 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00049213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.98 or 0.00640225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024110 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,748,936,204 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

