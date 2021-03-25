Elysian (ELY) 1-Day Volume Hits $68,991.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Elysian has a total market cap of $155,132.33 and approximately $68,991.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 60.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00050368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.46 or 0.00645260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00063540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023922 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

