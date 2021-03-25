Emera (TSE:EMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.78

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$53.78 and traded as high as C$55.52. Emera shares last traded at C$55.46, with a volume of 517,963 shares.

EMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.00.

Get Emera alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$13.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.