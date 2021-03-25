Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.82.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $88.71. The company had a trading volume of 104,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,243. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $43.55 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.