Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.66

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.66 and traded as high as C$38.95. Empire shares last traded at C$38.62, with a volume of 407,888 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMP.A shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

