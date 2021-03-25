Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Endo International alerts:

NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 75,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,268. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Endo International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Endo International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.