Endor Protocol (EDR) Achieves Market Cap of $78.41 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $78.41 million and $27.96 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.49 or 0.00366822 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001157 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004978 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004649 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00138156 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.11 or 0.05780115 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000890 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

