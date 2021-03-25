Energi One Day Volume Reaches $3.45 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Energi has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00005114 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $103.93 million and $3.45 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.72 or 0.00242262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,990.58 or 0.03835908 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,161,936 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

