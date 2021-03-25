Energo (TSL) Trading 188.4% Higher This Week

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 34.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Energo has traded 188.4% higher against the US dollar. One Energo token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Energo has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $502,567.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00050368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.46 or 0.00645260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00063540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023922 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

