Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Now Covered by Analysts at CJS Securities

Analysts at CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

EPAC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. G.Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,038. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

