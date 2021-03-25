Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Trading 5.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $23.00. The stock traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 3,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 295,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after purchasing an additional 155,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

