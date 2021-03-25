Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 317.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,967 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

