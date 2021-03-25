Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,107 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.77.

TSCO stock opened at $169.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $75.84 and a 1-year high of $176.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

