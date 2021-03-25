Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,893 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 139,853 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,533 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 459,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.