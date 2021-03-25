Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $2.77 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AON by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $225.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $151.04 and a 52-week high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.62 and its 200-day moving average is $209.82.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.46.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

