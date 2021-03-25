Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $3.06 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 130,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

