Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $3.55 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $220.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.23 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

