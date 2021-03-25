Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 88,194 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88,194 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

The Western Union stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other The Western Union news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,083. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

