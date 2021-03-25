EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ENLC opened at $4.24 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,349,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,123,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 219,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 875,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 463,565 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

