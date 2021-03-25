Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

ENPH opened at $147.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 656.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,543,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,305,000 after buying an additional 4,809,849 shares during the period. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,576,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 3,600,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,403,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 3,384,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

