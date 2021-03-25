EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.35

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.35 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.27). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 20.10 ($0.26), with a volume of 2,693,201 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £340.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.35.

In related news, insider Farina Khan bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

