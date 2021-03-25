Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.91 and traded as high as C$1.34. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 594,566 shares.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC set a C$1.40 price target on Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

