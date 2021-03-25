Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 438,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,633. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

