Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.48. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.19 million.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

