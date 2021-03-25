Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 25th (APR.UN, BYD, CJR.B, OVV, WN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 25th:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$11.75 to C$12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.50.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$12.00.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$250.00 to C$260.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$260.00 to C$265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$239.00 to C$250.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$250.00 to C$254.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was given a C$250.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.25 to C$7.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was given a $30.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) was given a C$30.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$122.00 to C$131.00.

