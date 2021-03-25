ESBC (ESBC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,771.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $605,763.53 and approximately $62,771.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,855,345 coins and its circulating supply is 26,576,011 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.