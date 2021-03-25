ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 447.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $271,499,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.79.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $198.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of -168.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.26. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

