ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,241,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE stock opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FATE. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,651 shares of company stock worth $28,251,869 in the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.