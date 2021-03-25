ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

