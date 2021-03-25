ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after buying an additional 54,815 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $253.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.99 and its 200 day moving average is $310.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $427,873.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $16,502,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $84,114,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,118 shares of company stock worth $55,403,834. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

