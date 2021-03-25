ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 49,695 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,695 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,999,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,758,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

