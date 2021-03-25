Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $836.19 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $11.21 or 0.00021593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $836.19 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,619.20 or 0.03120245 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars.

